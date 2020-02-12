Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $13.60 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.8% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $242.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $240.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

