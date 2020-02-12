Eastern Bank Acquires 86 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,150.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,062.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,913.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,816.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

