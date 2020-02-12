Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Update

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 30,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EML. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eastern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EML traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.78. 8,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,422. Eastern has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $175.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

