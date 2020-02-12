Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of Eastgroup Properties worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 2,904.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 206,170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.61. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $140.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

