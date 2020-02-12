easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Citigroup increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,540 ($20.26) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,419.10 ($18.67).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON EZJ traded down GBX 24 ($0.32) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,528 ($20.10). 1,218,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,452.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,233.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49).

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Also, insider Nick Leeder purchased 972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, with a total value of £14,823 ($19,498.82). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,948.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.