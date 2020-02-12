Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 587,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after buying an additional 63,587 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Eaton by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

ETN stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.03. 1,999,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,804. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.