Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 2.4% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 8.9% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.55. 77,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.96. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

