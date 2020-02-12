eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018,113 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of eBay worth $72,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Aegis lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

