eBitcoin Trading 562.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One eBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002461 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded up 562.9% against the dollar. eBitcoin has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $29.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.07 or 0.03550714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00247621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00142027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002987 BTC.

About eBitcoin

eBitcoin’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org. The official message board for eBitcoin is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eBitcoin Token Trading

eBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

