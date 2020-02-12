eBoost (EBST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $369,075.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. eBoost has a total market cap of $369,075.00 and $169.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBoost has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00801910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000328 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

