EchoLink (EKO) Trading Up 21.5% This Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Huobi and Hotbit. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $75,083.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00048181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $636.09 or 0.06136740 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00059376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024940 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00127793 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009719 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

