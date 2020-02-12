Edgeless (EDG) Market Capitalization Hits $2.50 Million

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. Edgeless has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $5,582.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 67.7% higher against the dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.93 or 0.03571710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00248665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039827 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00144400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, ABCC, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, Livecoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

