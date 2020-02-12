Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.62. 298,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $46.55.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

