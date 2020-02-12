Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Down 22.2% in January

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EDUC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Educational Development has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $40.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned 0.06% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

