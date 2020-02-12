Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EW. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.81. 1,368,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $165.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.53 and its 200-day moving average is $228.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $1,230,896.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,559.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,941 shares of company stock worth $34,718,085. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 36,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

