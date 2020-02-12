Eight Capital Reiterates “C$167.00” Price Target for Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) has been given a C$167.00 price objective by Eight Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s previous close.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$141.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$146.92.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded down C$1.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$151.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,548. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$144.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$135.23. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$107.00 and a 52 week high of C$155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.86, for a total transaction of C$307,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,952,209.50.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

