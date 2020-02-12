Einsteinium Trading Up 37.7% This Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $16.98 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00766811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000341 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00033369 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,327,770 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.