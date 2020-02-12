El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Guggenheim set a $15.00 target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

LOCO stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. El Pollo LoCo has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $501.27 million, a P/E ratio of -478.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 99,901 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

