Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ELAN stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $73,972.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

