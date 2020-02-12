Elastos (ELA) Trading Up 33.5% Over Last 7 Days

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $47.59 million and $5.87 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00025475 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, Huobi, LBank and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.90 or 0.03502374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00258223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00150580 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002968 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,888,279 coins and its circulating supply is 18,022,689 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bit-Z, LBank, BCEX, CoinEgg and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

