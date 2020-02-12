Electra Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Electra has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $7,130.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electra has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,521,017,623 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,861,070 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.