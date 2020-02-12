Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,210,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,247,974,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock valued at $206,714,535. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $143.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,952,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,931. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.13 and its 200 day moving average is $119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

