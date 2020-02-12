Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 6.1% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.66. 36,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.68. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,210,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock worth $206,714,535. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

