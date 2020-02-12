Elitium One Day Volume Reaches $207,093.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and approximately $207,093.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium token can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00011567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.50 or 0.03500140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00256157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00151238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,656,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium.

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

