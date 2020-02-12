Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,800 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 299,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. 66,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,500. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $139.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 259.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 737,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 63,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

