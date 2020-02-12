Elrond (ERD) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.41 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $20.81 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Binance, Dcoin and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.60 or 0.03546574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00248650 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00146585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,690,556,005 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.