ELTCOIN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,115.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $18,982.00 and $1,115.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. During the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.60 or 0.03546574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00248650 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00146585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

ELTCOIN Token Profile

ELTCOIN was first traded on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.