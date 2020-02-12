Elysian One Day Volume Tops $5.38 Million (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Hotbit and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $161,117.00 and $5.38 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.36 or 0.03561239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00248101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00142818 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003032 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, YoBit, CoinExchange, Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

