Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Acquired by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,617,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 774,961 shares during the quarter. Embraer comprises approximately 7.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 7.95% of Embraer worth $284,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 114,300.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 6,880.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 932.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

ERJ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,497. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Embraer SA has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.05.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer SA will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

