Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,889 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Emcor Group worth $51,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,400,000 after buying an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 50.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emcor Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.06. Emcor Group Inc has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $93.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 6.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

