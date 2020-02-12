Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Raised by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 401.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 476,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 381,000 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7,559.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 374,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 369,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,663,000 after purchasing an additional 360,690 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after purchasing an additional 348,858 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,061,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

EMR traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 118,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,661. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.