Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Purchases $54,425.00 in Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara bought 31,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $54,425.00.

Yutaka Niihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 18,800 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00.

NASDAQ:EMMA traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $134.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.91.

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.24. Emmaus Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 489.28% and a negative return on equity of 511.05%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Emmaus Life Sciences will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Emmaus Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

