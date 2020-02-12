Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

