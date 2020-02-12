Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.45%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 118.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENBL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

In related news, Director Sean Trauschke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

