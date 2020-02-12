Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,108,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 374,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Enbridge worth $282,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,967,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,909,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 559,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 434,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,599. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.78%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

