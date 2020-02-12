Encana (OVV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encana (TSE:OVV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.07 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$21.72 on Wednesday. Encana has a 1-year low of C$20.30 and a 1-year high of C$24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.73.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Encana in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About Encana

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

