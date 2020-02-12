Endor Protocol Trading 24.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Coinsuper, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $515,452.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.01273834 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016535 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004765 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000624 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Upbit, Kucoin, Bittrex, Coinall, DEx.top, CoinBene, Hotbit, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

