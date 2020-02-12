Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.53 ($8.75).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENEL shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €8.25 ($9.59) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.