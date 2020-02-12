Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP Unit to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

