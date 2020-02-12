Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Reduced by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,618,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,836 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit accounts for approximately 9.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.58% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $533,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. 4,524,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,155,635. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 18,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.