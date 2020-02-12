Enero Group Ltd (ASX:EGG) Announces $0.03 Interim Dividend

Enero Group Ltd (ASX:EGG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Enero Group has a twelve month low of A$0.99 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of A$2.33 ($1.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.63. The company has a market cap of $154.09 million and a P/E ratio of 14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Enero Group

Enero Group Limited provides integrated marketing and communication services in Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. Its services include strategy, market research and insights, advertising, digital, public relations, communications planning, graphic design, events management, direct marketing, and corporate communications.

