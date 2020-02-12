ENI (NYSE:E) Earns Media Impact Rating of 5.00

News headlines about ENI (NYSE:E) have been trending extremely positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ENI earned a media sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted ENI’s score:

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of NYSE E traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. 268,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,964. ENI has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

E has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.