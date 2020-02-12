Enjin Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.49 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Upbit, HitBTC and Liqui. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $113.95 million and approximately $14.49 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.93 or 0.03571710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00248665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039827 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00144400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,438,521 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjincoin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, Coinrail, Liqui, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Tidex, COSS, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, IDEX, AirSwap, Kucoin, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

