Entergy (ETR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ETR opened at $132.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $88.83 and a fifty-two week high of $133.83.

Get Entergy alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 50.89%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.