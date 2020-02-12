Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 5.00

Headlines about Enterprise Group (TSE:E) have been trending extremely positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Enterprise Group earned a media sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Enterprise Group stock remained flat at $C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

