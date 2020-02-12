Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Purchases $1,325,000.00 in Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $1,325,000.00.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,274,500.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,500.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 200,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 1,600 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 177,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,894,050.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 37,196 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $1,035,908.60.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. 5,094,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,796,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.