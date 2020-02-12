Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,723,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,170,392 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 11.5% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 1.08% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $668,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $1,274,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,250,496 shares of company stock valued at $32,964,633 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. 1,086,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,541. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

