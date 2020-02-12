EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 342.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

