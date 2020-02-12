eosDAC Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $145,848.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $145,848.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eosDAC alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

EOSDAC is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Bitbns, DragonEX, Gate.io, OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.