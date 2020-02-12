EOSDT Hits Market Capitalization of $4.56 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $40,792.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One EOSDT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00009529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.50 or 0.03500140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00256157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00151238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002953 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s total supply is 4,607,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com.

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

